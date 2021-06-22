‘Sesame Street’ celebrates Pride Month by introducing married gay couple in Family Day episode (VIDEO)

Dave (in purple) and Frank are a married gay couple in Sesame Street's Family Day episode. ― Screengrab via Youtube/SesameStreet

PETALING JAYA, June 22 ― US television show Sesame Street has introduced a married gay couple in its Family Day episode in conjunction with Pride Month.

Pride Month, celebrated yearly in June is an international month-long observance in commemorating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people rights.

In the episode, Nina introduces her brother Dave and his husband Frank together with their daughter Mia to Elmo and friends as they celebrate Family Day.

Actor Alan Muraoka who plays Hooper’s store owner in the show, dedicated a heartfelt post on Facebook saying that Sesame Street has always welcomed diversity and inclusion.

“I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.

“I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family.

“Happy Pride to all,” he wrote.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) president Sarah Kate Ellis tweeted that the Family Day episode sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in family.

The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family. https://t.co/vpu64aEurS — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 18, 2021

Earlier this year, the iconic children series also featured two African-American muppets to educate its viewers about race.