‘OlaBola’ director’s latest film tops China box office, rakes in RM24m on opening weekend (VIDEO)

‘On Your Mark’ became the number one film in China on opening day. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Malaysian filmmaker Chiu Keng Guan’s directorial debut in China amassed an impressive RMB37 million (RM24 million) at the box office over the weekend.

The award-winning director is best known and loved in Malaysia for films such as OlaBola, The Journey and Think Big Big.

His latest outing, titled On Your Mark, is a heart-warming story about a boy diagnosed with multiple sclerosis who achieves his dream of running a marathon with the help of his taxi driver dad.

The film became the number one film in China on opening day in terms of viewership and film schedule, collecting RM8.7 million when it premiered last Friday.

It was released in more than 9,000 cinemas in China under the title Liao Bu Qi de Lao Ba.

“As a Malaysian filmmaker, I’m thrilled for the overwhelming support received over the opening day in Chinese cinemas.

“I hope this film continues its success in China and I look forward to its premiere in Malaysia,” Chiu said in a press release.

The film features Chinese talents such as Yanhui Wang, Youhao Zhangt, Beibi Gong, Wenjuan Feng, Junhao Li and Jinshan Liu.

On Your Mark is Chiu’s first big screen film in China.

It is produced by Jiangsu Maoyan Culture Media, Wuxi Cangsheng Film, Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media, Jiangsu Hao Di Cultural Development and Sports Culture Development Centre of the State General Administration of Sports (China Sports Museum) with Astro Shaw as the sole Malaysian producer.

“Astro Shaw congratulates Chiu on the success of his film On Your Mark in China and we are honoured to have the opportunity to be part of this film,” Astro Shaw & Nusantara head and vice president Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said.

“We remain committed in supporting local creative talents by giving them a platform to showcase their productions, and we hope Chiu’s success inspires more filmmakers to take their films and the Malaysian film industry to greater heights.”

On Your Mark is set to premiere in Malaysia later this year and will be marketed internationally under the same title or its alternate title The Great Dad.