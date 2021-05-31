Gordon Ramsay risks life and limb to harvest Portuguese barnacles in ‘Uncharted S3’

Ramsay braved the wild waves of the sea in Portugal to harvest barnacles, known locally as percebes. — Pictures courtesy of National Geographic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is never one to shy away from a challenge.

The third season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted has the 54-year-old facing off against towering ocean waves to harvest barnacles along the rocky Portuguese coastline.

It’s one of many jaw-dropping adventures the Hell’s Kitchen star got up to during his return to the road in search of culinary delights across the world.

In a recent question and answer session for the show, Ramsay recounted how his ocean dive in Portugal was one of the most dangerous feats he’s pulled off on Uncharted so far.

“No wires, no harnesses, just me, the ocean, and some very dangerous rock formations.

“(It was) one of the most dangerous things I’ve done on Uncharted and (the barnacles) are also one of the most simple ingredients to cook with,” said Ramsay.

Viewers will also get to follow Ramsay’s travels through Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland, and America’s Smoky Mountains this season.

Ramsay went to Maine, famous for being the lobster capital of the world, to learn about what it takes to fish for the prized seafood. — Picture courtesy of National Geographic

His restaurants may have garnered an impressive total of 16 Michelin stars but Ramsay steps back into the shoes of a student to learn about different food-related customs and traditions.

Each episode then concludes with Ramsay testing his culinary mettle by going up against local chefs to prepare a meal to impress the locals.

Ramsay also gets up close and personal with Mother Nature in the 10-part series by scaling mountains, braving freezing temperatures, and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to harvest fresh ingredients for his recipes.

Some of the mouthwatering dishes Ramsay whips up include Portuguese pork and clams, Texan ancho-chile coffee-rubbed baby back ribs, and Puerto Rican red snapper ceviche with avocado.

Each episode wraps up with a cook-off between Ramsay and a local chef as they compete to win over the locals. — Picture courtesy of National Geographic

Filming this season of Uncharted was particularly special for the British chef as it was the first time he was able to travel to far-off places since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“We were one of the first shows to be back on the road during the pandemic and it allowed us to get access to some pretty incredible places and people.

“I think more so than ever, the locals weren’t afraid anymore to share how incredible their culture and cuisine truly is.

“I had some big challenges at the cook-offs because the chefs had been sharpening their knives for months waiting for me to take them on.”

Malaysians can catch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on National Geographic (Astro CH 551 HD / Unifi TV CH 508 HD) on Tuesday, June 1 at 9am and 10pm.

The series will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia on Friday, August 20.