Gwyneth Palthrow's Goop sued by Texas man for exploding vagina-scented candle

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop Inc is being sued after a ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle allegedly exploded. ― Picture via Instagram/ gwynethpaltrow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 ― Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop Inc has been sued for US$5 million (RM20.7 million) by a Texas man after the company's vagina-scented candle exploded in flames after it burned for several hours.

Quoting the suit filed by Colby Watson, NBC News reported that Watson had purchased the US$75 (RM310) “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from Goop website in January.

Watson claimed in February, when the candle was lit, it exploded and engulfed in high flames after it was left burning for about three hours.

He acknowledged the candle's limited warning on the lifestyle company's website for users to not burn it for more than two hours but claimed Goop knew the candles were defective.

The blaze left a black burned ring on Watson's nightstand and the charred and blackened jar containing the candle.

Watson is seeking a jury trial and triple compensation as well as punitive damages of more than US$5 million for him and others who through no fault of their own, purchased the ‘defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles’.

In a statement to the network, Goop spokesman said they are confident the claim was frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product.

“We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell.”

The lawsuit comes after a British woman reported in January that her candle of the same model also allegedly exploded.

Jody Thompson reportedly said her candle exploded “a few minutes after” lighting it.

“Flames roared half a metre out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat.

“Luckily, I had placed it on concrete, at the base of what was once a fireplace.”

Thompson did not report any injuries, but she described the candle jar as “charred” and said the label was “melted.”

It was unclear if Thompson considered any legal action, but she wrote that a Goop spokesperson offered to send more of its products.

The company had been previously criticised for its dubious health benefits, including an advertisement that falsely claimed its jade and quartz “egg” products could be used to maintain vaginal health.

In 2018, Goop agreed to pay US$145,000 (RM600,372) in civil penalties in a California settlement because the claims were deemed “unsubstantiated.”