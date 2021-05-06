PU Amin ‘scared to take pictures’ after controversial photo with ‘sexy’ influencers went viral

The Islamic preacher has been receiving lots of breaking fast events but says he is afraid to attend. ―Pictures via Instagram/Nadira Isaac, PU Amin

PETALING JAYA, May 6 ― Pencetus Ummah (PU) Amin now has to think twice before taking pictures at work engagements, after a photograph of him and two Instagram influencers went viral last month.

The Islamic preacher whose real name is Mohamad Amirul Amin Maula Lokman Hakim said the experience was a lesson for him and other preachers to be mindful in order to not provoke slander.

“After the ceremony, I received many invitations for breaking fast events but I’m so afraid to go,” he told mStar.

“I’m scared to even take pictures which is why I wear a mask, to adhere to the standard operating procedure but also to take care of myself.”

Amin added that preachers are frequently invited by event organisers to attend launches and ceremonies but they would end up being criticised by social media users.

“A lot of programmes these days would invite preachers but it would end badly for them,” he said.

“Whatever it is, we have to be cautious of every invitation we receive.”

Last month, Amin was caught in a social media storm when an image of him posing with two women at a beauty product launch sparked outrage online.

Internet users slammed Instagram influencers Nadira Isaac and Hertonnye Linggom for their choice of “sexy” dresses that were deemed unsuitable for the month of Ramadan.

Many accused Nadira of using the preacher and posing provocatively as a publicity stunt to promote her latest product.

Amin, who was invited by Nadira to recite prayers and deliver a short sermon, also copped flak from the public for being photographed with the women.

Following the controversy, Nadira issued an apology to Amin and the public before deleting the post as requested by the Islamic preacher.

According to Amin, he hasn’t been in touch with the 20-year-old influencer and entrepreneur since then.