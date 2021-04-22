Malaysia will be first Asian country to taste McD x BTS meal

The BTS Meal is set to ‘tour’ nearly 50 countries and Malaysia will be its first Asian stop. — Pictures courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — Good news for fans of K-pop superstars BTS!

Malaysia will be the first Asian country and one of the first 12 countries overall to get a taste of the exclusive McDonald’s BTS Meal next month.

The Dynamite singers have teamed up with the fast-food company to curate a meal featuring the members’ signature order, which is a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium serving of fries, a medium Coca-Cola, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

The BTS Meal will “tour” nearly 50 countries around the world and it will be available at participating McDonald’s outlets in Malaysia from May 26, the same day as the United States, Brazil, Canada, and more.

The project is part of McDonald’s celebrity signature orders programme which kicked off in the United States last year with rapper Travis Scott.

Unlike the collaboration with Scott, the BTS Meal will not come with any artist-related merchandise.

Instead, McDonald’s Malaysia chief marketing officer Melati Abdul Hai said the BTS Meal will be another fun way for fans to feel closer to their favourite musicians.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s — even international superstars like BTS.

“This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in Malaysia starting next month,” said Melati in a press release.

BTS’ label Bighit Music also expressed excitement over working with a household name like McDonald’s.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said Bighit Music.

McDonald’s Malaysia has dropped various hints about the BTS Meal on their social media in recent days, including a poster that featured the BTS logo rendered using French fries.

The company’s social media admin has also been engaging with Malaysian BTS fans by using GIFs of the BTS members.

Sementara tunggu BTS Meal Set Min suggest kita layan dulu Mango Sundae berbuka nanti. Aisehhh ke tak boleh nak move on nih? pic.twitter.com/ooBYbEJQwP — McDonalds Malaysia⁷ (@McDMalaysia) April 21, 2021

Malaysian customers will be able to order the BTS Meal through in-store orders, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery from May 26 onwards.

For more updates, stay tuned to McDonald’s Malaysia’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.