‘Godzilla vs Kong’ tops box office again, crosses US$80m in the US

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Godzilla vs Kong remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another US$7.7 million (RM31.7 million), boosting its North American tally to US$80.5 million.

The film looks to be the first to cross US$100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theatres across the country have been operating at reduced capacity.

Godzilla vs. Kong has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern.

Given the impaired marketplace, new releases have been few and far between. That has given Godzilla vs Kong and other holdover titles free rein over box office charts.

Universal’s Nobody, an action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, landed in second place with US$2.5 million. The film has made US$19 million in the US and US$34 million globally in four weeks. Due to an agreement between Universal and several theatre chains, including AMC and Cinemark, audiences can already rent Nobody on demand.

Sony’s The Unholy secured the No. 3 spot with US$2 million in its third weekend in theatres. The thriller has generated US$9.5 million to date.

Disney’s action adventure Raya and the Last Dragon came in fourth with US$1.9 million over the weekend. The family friendly movie, which has been offered on Disney Plus for a premium US$30 charge, has amassed US$37 million in North America since it first hit theatres.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros Tom and Jerry, an animated/live-action hybrid about the infamous cat and mouse duo. It pulled in US$1.1 million, bringing its North American tally to US$42 million. Like Godzilla vs Kong, the film is also available on HBO Max for 31 days. Globally Tom and Jerry hit a notable box office milestone, surpassing US$100 million in ticket sales. — Variety.com via Reuters