BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of ‘Dynamite’

BTS performs in this screen grab taken from video of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles March 15, 2021. — CBS handout via Reuters

SEOUL, Mar 15 — K-pop juggernauts BTS brightened up the Grammy awards with another striking performance of its megahit Dynamite, writing history as the first Korean nominee to perform on the annual music show often dubbed “music’s biggest night.”

The seven-piece act — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — joined the 63rd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time) from Seoul through a performance recorded at a high-rise in the South Korean capital’s financial and political district of Yeouido, reported Yonhap news agency.

Wearing suits in warm hues of ivory, yellow, orange and black, the members performed the pop-disco number at stages adorned with the Grammys signature gramophone trophies and a red carpet before moving up a staircase to the top of the building.

BTS sang the finale of the up-tempo song in the outdoor space, with Seoul’s night lights illuminating the septet dancing and singing on a round-shaped stage.

It marked the first Grammy performance by a Korean nominee and its third appearance on the show. The group first appeared at the 2019 Grammys as a presenter and joined American rapper Lil Nas X the following year to perform his record hit Old Town Road, with lines from the remix Seoul Town Road.

In a statement released through their agency Big Hit Entertainment, the group said the experience was “a meaningful moment,” saying it “will continue to move forward toward their next goal.”

BTS was nominated in the best pop duo/group category, a first for K-pop and an Asian act, for its hit number Dynamite.

Its first-ever bid to win a trophy, however, fell through as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the trophy with their collaboration Rain On Me. Other contenders were Taylor Swift’s Exile featuring Bon Iver, Un Dia (One Day) by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy, and Justin Bieber’s Intentions featuring Quavo.

The group said the whole nomination process has been an “unbelievable” experience and thanked fans for supporting them throughout the journey.

“Thank you for supporting us, thanks to you we’re going through this unbelievable experience. We are truly grateful and happy. We love you Army!” member Jimin shared on their official Twitter account, following the first leg of the annual music ceremony where the category winner was announced. — Bernama