KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A six-metre-high hillside was reported to have collapsed at Taman Bukit Teratai, Ampang, here today, believed to have been caused by a leakage from an underground pipe.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 9.19 am.

He said a fire engine with six personnel, along with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit from the Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station, was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location at 9.28 am, a landslide involving a 20-foot (approximately six metres) slope was confirmed. However, the incident did not involve any houses or casualties,” he said in a statement.

He said the department was monitoring the site to ensure the situation remained safe and did not pose any danger to residents in the area. — Bernama