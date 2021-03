In this file photo taken on January 13, 2013 actress Jodie Foster poses with Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Mar 1 — Jodie Foster on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for her role in the real-life Guantanamo legal drama “The Mauritanian.”

She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Helena Zengel (“News of the World”). — AFP