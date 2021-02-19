J-Hope of Kpop boy band BTS donates RM500,000 towards children with disabilities in conjunction with his 27th birthday

BTS' J-Hope donated 150 million won in conjunction with this 27th birthday yesterday. — Photo via Instagram/bts_jhope

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — J-Hope of Kpop boyband BTS celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday by donating a whopping 150 million won (RM546,734.98) towards Child Fund Korea which supports children with disabilities.

South Korea’s Koreaboo reported that the organisation has made him a member of its Green Noble Club, an elite group of individuals who have donated over 100 million won (RM364,499.85)

A representative said the funds will be used for child care, education, and social support service fees for vision and hearing-impaired children whose families are struggling economically.

Thanking J-Hope for his generosity, organisation chairman Lee Je-hoon said his donation had piqued people’s interest to donate.

“His good influence has led to an increase of inquiries in donations from domestic and foreign ARMY,” he said.

ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth) is BTS’ global fan base of millions of loyal followers.

Prior to his current status as the organisation’s Green Noble Club member, J-Hope was made its 146th Green Hope Club member in 2018.

In 2018, J-Hope donated 150 million won to support cultivation of talents, 100 million won (RM364,332) in scholarships in 2019 and 100 million won last year to support families who were struggling during the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.