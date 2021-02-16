Malaysians bid ntv7 farewell with nostalgic tributes as ‘the feel good channel’ ceases transmission

The free-to-air television channel was launched 22 years ago on April 7, 1998. — Picture from Twitter/Norman Goh

PETALING JAYA, Feb 16 — Nostalgia kicked in for many Malaysians who grew up in the 1990s watching some of their favourite shows on ntv7, which will cease transmission today after 22 years.

Starting tomorrow, the free-to-air channel will be rebranded as an educational television channel known as DidikTV KPM in a takeover by the Education Ministry (MOE) to increase access to quality education for students nationwide.

Producer and journalist Norman Goh was among many who took to Twitter to bid the channel farewell and its role in providing entertaining programmes to Malaysians.

“When ntv7 first started, it was known as the fourth TV channel after TV1, TV2 and TV3.

“Back then, my family couldn’t afford to have Astro or MegaTV, plus 8TV was only available in West Malaysia,” he wrote.

In case you missed it, #ntv7 will show its last transmission tomorrow on February 16.



Starting February 17, it will be replaced and known as #DidikTV.



Missing the old times. pic.twitter.com/43UJDmxQ37 — Norman Goh (@imnormgoh) February 15, 2021

From The Breakfast Show ... to Bella. I was transferred to #ntv7 when Media Prima bought them over. I had one of my best broadcasting years in that station. Thank you for the memories. https://t.co/LjnZRbaRdJ — Daphne Iking (@daphnemiking) February 16, 2021

#ntv7 is so special for a kids like me who doesn't grow up with #Astro.. Dunno why, but i feel sad.. 😭😭 https://t.co/m3Tgz09NGv — MynameisJeah (@TheSixthNineOne) February 16, 2021

oh no ! will miss my childhood memories with #ntv7 🥺 https://t.co/ZRzyMnmzTo — mochimochi (@nrljnnatul) February 16, 2021

what.....💔💔 #ntv7 gave us barbie on Sunday mornings,those mandarin and hokkien series,,cartoons and sometimes korean dramas and MORE😭my kids will never know how ntv7 saved me from boredom after my dad cut off astro https://t.co/FXtpIC6pCe — aad rindu grand dame✌️✋ (@rougechartreuse) February 15, 2021

Long before streaming platforms offered viewers the convenience of accessing programmes from across the globe, ntv7 served as a window to the world for many in the nation.

On top of its impressive roster of US series such as Friends, Ally McBeal, Suddenly Susan, Spin City, Everybody Loves Raymond and the Late Show with David Letterman, the channel was known for its diverse programming that included variety shows, Singaporean productions, Hokkien drama series and TVB classics.

First time watching Friends when i was in my secondary school.



Fell in love and obsess with the series ever since.



Thank you for the memories #ntv7 https://t.co/eTLNh6qVMy — Mohamad Khairul (@KayroolAmikie) February 15, 2021

It brought joy to many 90s kids with iconic Japanese anime series such as Doraemon, Shin Chan and the tokusatsu series Kamen Rider and many other cartoons.

There was also a host of Latin American telenovelas including Yo soy Betty, la fea and Mis 3 Hermanas and the popular 2001 Taiwanese drama series Meteor Garden.

thanks for the memories #ntv7



will never forget shin chan and doraemon from this channel — Laura Emily (@A_yangggg) February 15, 2021

But perhaps most memorable was the station’s highly rated homegrown programmes such as Kopitiam, Spanar Jaya, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Malaysia), the paranormal investigation series Seekers and Phua Chu Kang Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian sitcom spin-off of the popular Singaporean series.

Thanks for the my childhood memories #ntv7.



1. Famili Ceria

2. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

3. Spanar Jaya

4. Journey To The West

5. Seekers

6. Edisi Siasat

7. Phua Chu Kang

8. Mis Tres Hermanas

9. La Usurpadora

10. Yo Soy Betty La Fea https://t.co/oFnwEL6SBr — Jang Perralta 🇲🇾 (@_bojangg) February 15, 2021

Thank you #ntv7 for entertain us for all this time. We wouldn't know Shin Chan, Doraemon, Spanar Jaya and Phua Chu Kang without NTV7 ✨ — ThatUncleIz (@thatuncleiz) February 15, 2021

#ntv7 loved their spanar jaya and jangan ketawa retelecast.. after that I don’t remember much of their shows.. — shan (ஷான்) 🇲🇾🌺🐯 (@Shan_6183) February 16, 2021

Good bye to the channel that made us soo excited when we don't have Astro wayy back in the days!



The Seekers, Istana Takeshi, Charmed Ones, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Survivor are among the shows I loved watching on the channel!



Thank you #ntv7 you will be missed! https://t.co/B1nFblJTC2 — 2021 #yearofabundance (@jesssjustine) February 16, 2021

Two days ago my thoughts just went to a show on #ntv7 about life of mechanics at car workshops starring Wardina n Ahmad Idham, but just couldn’t get the title for the life of me. And today Spanar Jaya was Trending for a bit — RunningInHeel2 (@runninginheel2) February 16, 2021

Thanks for the memory #ntv7, Your Feel Good Channel and Saluran Ceria Anda. (7 Apr 1998 - 16 Feb 2021)

Kopitiam been my fav sitcom here! https://t.co/C6ahvoZcY9 — €яï$ (@erisjemadi) February 16, 2021

Ntv7 is Malaysia’s second-oldest private television channel that was launched on April 7, 1998 to cater to urban viewers and branded itself as “The Feel Good Channel”.

So with the news of NTV7 going to be defunct and will turn into DidikTV by the gov, let's dive into the memory lane with these "I feel good" compilations. This is so nostalgic 😭 pic.twitter.com/HXLH0eYhu2 — izzi (@IzzRaifHarz) February 15, 2021

The station was launched under the company Natseven TV Sdn Bhd by businessman Tan Sri Mohd Effendi Norwawi but was later acquired by Media Prima Berhad in 2005 for RM90 million.

According to MOE, ntv7’s replacement DidikTV will have 17 hours of airtime and will run educational content based on SPM curriculum and co-curriculum from 7am to midnight daily.

MOE said the DidikTV KPM channel was a platform for empowering the culture of knowledge, nurturing good values and creating an informed society.

Whether remaining programmes previously broadcast on ntv7 will be aired on TV3 or TV9 remains to be seen.