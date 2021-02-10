Animasia Studio to co-produce trilogy of animated films based on best-selling children's literature, Young Captain Nemo

The company secured the rights to the title in May last year. ― Picture courtesy of Animasia Studio

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Malaysia-based animation studio, Animasia Studio Sdn Bhd is co-producing a trilogy of animated films based on the best-selling children's literature, Young Captain Nemo.

The award-winning animation and digital content production house secured a contract with international entertainment company, Rainshine Entertainment which has also chartered in Final Destination screenwriter, Jeffrey Reddick.

Reddick will be handling the screenwriting of the franchise based on author Jason Henderson’s kid-lit series and perform executive producing duties as well.

The production house with its team of over 100 local talents, will be handling all the creative designs and main animation production while the majority of pre and post production works will be handled by Rainshine’s facilities in Los Angeles, United States.

According to Animasia Studio’s managing director Edmund Chan, the animated feature film will involve over 70 local talents, while looking to expand their headcount after the Chinese New Year.

“After Chinese New Year, we will start to expand our headcount, and of course, priorities will be given to local talents.

“Although the pandemic has affected many, the management team at Animasia is very efficient and quick to implement safety measures even before the Government introduced SOPs.

“In doing so, there is minimal disruption in our productivity, and we even managed to boost our production output that topped the previous year's records,” Chan said.

Chan also added that they’re also looking to explore the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) by FINAS that will tap on a 30 percent cash rebate on all Qualifying Malaysian Production Expenditures for its production.

The 70 to 80 minutes animated feature film is expected to be produced mainly in the English language however, Animasia is also working on creating dub tracks and subtitles in regional languages in order to be more engaging.

Malaysia National Book Council (MBKM) director Mohd Khair Ngadiron said he hope that there will be more local book adaptations into films or television series in the future.

“I am extremely excited and proud for Animasia Studio Sdn Bhd to have secured the rights for the animation production, based on the adaptation of the bestselling book on Amazon.

“Most children turn to entertainment, be it from books or movies, and aspire to follow in the footsteps of their heroes, and I am confident that Animasia will top the charts with these animated feature films and be the inspiration to many children.

“As the SOPs continues and stricken amidst this pandemic, and as we embrace this new normal, MBKM encourages more local book adaptations with TV series or Feature Films, and vice versa, as many people that are confined to their homes resort to entertainment for an escape,” Khair said.

Young Captain Nemo follows the adventures of a descendent of Jules Verne’s character from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ― Captain Nemo, a 12-year-old young adventurer who fights nature, villains, and evil forces, alongside his friends in a submarine called Nemotech.