Taiwanese rock group Mayday to treat fans with online concert on Thursday

Tune in to Taiwanese rock group Mayday this Chinese New Year Eve for a rocking good time. — Photo via Facebook/ ashin555

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Get ready for a rocking good time this Chinese New Year Eve as Taiwan rock group Mayday will be treating fans to an online concert.

In a post from the group’s lead vocalist Ashin, it was stated that the concert will be aired via YouTube at 10.30pm.

“Let us make an appointment to reunite and welcome the new year together,” said Ashin in the post.

The group had last month announced the postponement of its five-day Mayday Fly to 2021 concert in Taichung starting from February 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ashin had apologised for the postponements and said it was for the safety of all.

According to reports, the tour was exceptionally meaningful as the band had not toured Taiwan since 2004.

As a gesture of gratitude to the frontliners, the band and company B’in Music had given out 6,000 free tickets to medical staff in Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan.