Popular annual music competition AJL35 postponed to a later date due to MCO

(From left) This year’s hosts Haziq Hussni, Sherry Alhadad and Awal Ashaari. ― Pictures via Instagram/Haziq Hussni, Sherry Alhadad, Awal Ashaari

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 ― Following yesterday’s movement control order (MCO) announcement by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Anugerah Juara Lagu 35 (AJL35) will be postponed to an indefinite date.

The music competition was initially scheduled to be broadcast live next month on February 7 from the MBSA Auditorium, Shah Alam.

According to Media Prima Television Network and Primeworks Studios chief executive officer Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh, the decision had to be made as the MCO would affect preparations for the big night, mStar reported.

Organisers have apologised to all parties involved in AJL35 and said they hope Malaysians will adhere to the MCO guidelines for everyone’s safety.

“During the AJL35 press conference on Sunday, executive producer Nurul Huda Khalid and I were hoping there won’t be an MCO so the show can go on.

“But in the evening the Prime Minister announced that it will start on Wednesday until January 26 and the 14 days of MCO will delay the preparations needed for the show, especially building the stage and the set.

“The construction work will require a lot of manpower so for the benefit of all, we’ve decided to postpone AJL35 to another date that will be announced when the MCO official ends,” he said.

AJL35 will see 12 finalists competing for the coveted music award and organisers came up with a feel-good theme to lift the spirits of Malaysians in light of the pandemic and the recent floods.

Awal Ashaari, Sherry Alhadad and Haziq Hussni were set to host the main event while Sissy Imann and Shuk Sahar were tasked with Red Carpet duties.

This year’s 12 finalists include Aina Abdul, Aishah, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Hael Husaini, Ernie Zakri, Floor 88, Nabila Razali and Zizi Kirana.

Launched in 1986 by TV3, the annual music competition honours the best musical and lyric compositions of Malay-language songs.