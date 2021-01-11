Television series 'Sex and the City' to return on HBO Max with production expected to begin in spring

Television series Sex and the City, minus Kim Cattrall (right), will be making a comeback on HBO Max with production set to begin in spring. — Picture via Facebook/ Sex and the City

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — After more than one decade of waiting, television series Sex and the City will be making a comeback minus KIm Catrall, one of its original cast.

Entertainment portal Variety reported that the series, now titled And Just Like That... will be screened on HBO Max and stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The trio will also be executive producers with Michael Patrick King and production is expected to begin in New York City in late spring.

"The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s," the portal reported, adding that the series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Parker, Davis and Nixon had taken to their respective Instagrams to share the news on Sunday with a short teaser.

"The video cuts between footage of New York City and a computer screen, on which the phrases “And just like that ” and “The story continues ” are typed out along with Parker’s signature voiceover.

Parker’s post is captioned, “I couldn’t help but wonder where are they now?” added the portal.

In a statement, HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said she could not wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.

Created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name, the original Sex and the City series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

The series also spawned two films, Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

"A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, “The Carrie Diaries,” also premiered on the CW in 2013," added Variety.





