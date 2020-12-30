Woman faces legal action for slandering Malaysian TV presenter and entrepreneur Neelofa

A woman is facing possible legal action for spreading rumours about the relationship of Malaysian TV presenter and entrepreneur Neelofa (pic) and religious preacher PU Riz on social media. — Photo via Facebook/ Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — A woman is facing legal action for spreading rumours about the relationship of Malaysian TV presenter and entrepreneur, Neelofa with religious preacher, PU Riz or Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail on social media.

Neelofa's personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin said she had handed over the woman's details to her lawyer for further action.

“Three hours after I uploaded her image and requested her to come forward to explain, the woman contacted me via social media.

“As Neelofa's assistant, I have asked her to deal with my lawyer because she got me involved from what she wrote.

“We (Neelofa and Nadiah) are not related, she is not my relative or my friend. The important thing is I want to clear my name from the conflict involving my employer and Haris,” mStar quoted Nadiah as saying.

Nadiah had on Monday appealed to social media users to look for the woman, who went by the Twitter handle @syamirasafiya02.

The woman on Saturday had uploaded screenshots of messages purportedly from Nadiah that Neelofa had been caught under the “spell” of “minyak pengasih” and she had already married PU Riz secretly in Kelantan with her father acting as the “kadi.”

The purported conversation also claimed that Neelofa, or her real name Neelofa Mohd Noor, had transferred a sum of money to PU Riz.

The relationship status of Neelofa and PU Riz was hotly debated recently after her siblings uploaded statuses, believed to be targeting PU Riz.

The 31-year-old Neelofa was engaged to PU Riz earlier last month and the couple are supposed to wed in March.

Their romance came to light despite her earlier denial after the couple were seen wearing matching outfits at Neelofa’s brother's wedding last September.