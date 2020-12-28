Malaysian entrepreneur Neelofa clears the air after mounting social media speculations over relationship with PU Riz (VIDEO)

Malaysian television presenter and entrepreneur Neelofa clears the air after speculations over her relationship. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Social media is abuzz with various speculation with regards to the relationship of Malaysian TV presenter and entrepreneur, Neelofa and religious preacher, PU Riz.

And Neelofa or her real name Neelofa Mohd Noor, has decided to address the situation with a video on Instagram to clear the air on her relationship status and allegations made.

She denied all of the speculations and rumours and branded them as baseless accusations.

The allegations include that Neelofa had been caught under the “spell” of “minyak pengasih” and she had already married PU Riz or his real name Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, secretly in Kelantan with her own father acting as the ‘kadi’.

There is also speculation that Neelofa had transferred a sum of money to PU Riz as well.

“I’m surprised after seeing and reading all these speculations which are baseless and uncalled for,” she said.

“The allegations of me getting caught under the spell of ‘minyak pengasih’ and undergoing treatment and that I’ve transferred some money (to PU Riz) is untrue and as is what has been said about marrying in Kelantan which is baseless and nonsense.

“I need to explain this situation because it involves our family’s name and all of these are serious allegations.

“So, I’m asking all of you to stop these speculations because it will only worsen the matter.”

The speculations began after Neelofa’s siblings and cousins had uploaded similar stories on their Instagram, speculated to be about PU Riz.

The 31-year-old television presenter took the chance to explain her relationship status between PU Riz at the moment.

“What I can say is that every relationship has its own stories and it is the same between me and Haris.

“Actually it’s not very courteous of me to give further statements on the matter and turn my back on my own family and Haris’ family.”

“But what I can say is that, please give us some time and pray for us so that we can find the best solution for both families,” she said.

Neelofa also extended her apologies to both families over what had happened and hopes for cooperation from all parties to not prolong the issue.

PU Riz and Neelofa made headlines for their rumoured romance despite her earlier denial after the couple were seen wearing matching outfits at Neelofa’s brother's wedding last September.