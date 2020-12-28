Celeb deaths: The screen legends and famous musicians we said goodbye to in 2020 (VIDEO)

Naya Rivera, Sean Connery, Eddie Van Halen, Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston and Olivia de Havilland are some of the big names who died this year. — Pictures from AFP, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Preston, Naya Rivera, Sam Jones Pictures

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Not only was 2020 a defining year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the past 12 months also saw us bidding farewell to some of the showbiz world’s most iconic figures.

Centenarians Olivia de Havilland and Kirk Douglas served as links to a bygone era that was Hollywood’s golden age while the tragic deaths of Glee’s Naya Rivera and Marvel’s Chadwick Boseman shocked fans across the world.

Here are some of the unforgettable talents who left us this year.

Sean Connery

Best loved for playing the suave British MI6 agent James Bond, Sir Sean Connery died on October 31 in his sleep in the Bahamas.

He was 90.

The actor grew up in near poverty in Edinburgh, Scotland, working several menial jobs before fame found him.

Actor Sean Connery was loved for his portrayal of the suave British spy James Bond. — Reuters pic

Besides the five Bond films he starred in — Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice — Connery’s other notable films include Marnie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Untouchables which won him an Oscar.

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star shocked the entertainment world on August 28 when he died of colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. — AFP pic

The 43-year-old actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but kept his condition under wraps and continued working until his death.

Eddie Van Halen

Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen of the heavy metal group Van Halen died on October 6 at the age of 65, following a long battle with cancer.

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen performs during a private Van Halen show to announce the band's upcoming tour at Cafe Wha? in New York January 5, 2012. — Reuters pic

Born in Amsterdam to a Dutch father and Indonesian-Eurasian mother, the musician was frequently dubbed a modern-day Mozart for his electrifying solos that fused classical techniques with rock.

The band Van Halen which he formed with older brother Alex in the 1970s, flamboyant lead singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony was one of the most successful rock acts in the late 70s and early 80s, known for hits such as Jump and Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love.

Diana Rigg

The British actress was known for her work in the original The Avengers television series and for playing James Bond’s wife in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, starring George Lazenby.

Younger fans of Dame Diana Rigg will remember her for playing Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

The famous Bond girl also played Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’. — AFP pic

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and was 82 when she died on September 10.

Naya Rivera

The Glee actress who played quick-witted cheerleader Santana Lopez drowned at Lake Piru, California on July 8 during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.

Naya Rivera drowned on July 8 at Lake Piru, California. — Picture via Instagram/nayarivera

The 33-year-old was reported missing five days earlier and was last seen by her son after pushing him back onto the boat but she did not surface from beneath the water.

Alex Trebek

The iconic quiz-show host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. — Reuters pic

The beloved Jeopardy! host succumbed to stage 4 pancreatic cancer at age 80 on November 8.

On top of earning a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys, the seven-time Emmy winner broke the Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same person on the same programme.

Irrfan Khan

The Indian actor was known for films such as ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ — Reuters pic

Often dubbed one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Khan died aged 53 on April 29 from a colon infection.

The Rajasthan-born actor revealed in 2018 he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and spent a year in the UK for treatment.

The Salaam Bombay! and The Lunchbox star went on to work on international projects including Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World.

Helen Reddy

Helen Reddy onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

The Australian singer and feminist icon is best known for her 1972 song I Am Woman.

The empowering hit sold over a million copies and went on to become a favourite anthem for the women’s liberation movement.

Ennio Morricone

The Italian composer was one of the world’s most prolific screen composers. — Reuters pic

The revered Italian composer wrote more than 400 scores for film and television including The Mission, Once Upon a Time in America and Cinema Paradiso.

He died in Rome on July 6, aged 91 due to a fall.

Olivia de Havilland

The ‘Gone with the Wind’ star was 104 when she died in July. — Reuters pic

One of the last survivors from the Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema, Dame Olivia de Havilland’s career spanned from 1935 to 1988, starring in films such as Gone with the Wind, To Each His Own and The Heiress.

The two-time Oscar winner died in her sleep at the ripe old age of 104 on July 26 at home in Paris.

Kirk Douglas

Actor Michael Douglas (left) and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, arrive together at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. — Reuters pic

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas left behind an incredible body of work when he died on February 5 at the age of 103.

Like de Havilland, the Spartacus and Ace in the Hole star was one of the last giants of the Hollywood Golden Age.

Fun fact: The father of Michael Douglas became the oldest celebrity blogger in 2008 when he was 92.

Kelly Preston

The wife of John Travolta was 57 when she succumbed to breast cancer. — Reuters pic

The wife of John Travolta succumbed to breast cancer at the age of 57, two years after she was diagnosed.

The Jerry Maguire and From Dusk till Dawn actress kept her condition quiet and her death was announced by Travolta and their daughter Ella Bleu on Instagram.

Kenny Rogers

The country music icon and three-time Grammy winner was known for hits including Lucille, Islands in the Stream with Dolly Parton and The Gambler.

The Texas-born musician died at the age of 81 from natural causes on March 20.