Top tunes from the Tinder scene in 2020

Tracks by Pop Smoke and Cardi B feature among trending songs on Tinder in 2020. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 — With face masks and lockdowns, dating in 2020 has been more about responsibility than spontaneity. But that hasn't stopped hopefuls using Tinder from getting creative with ways to find a partner remotely. Many users turned to music to set the mood, as shown by a new ranking of the top-trending tracks on the dating app.

As tech-savvy singletons know, profiles on dating applications can be as dull as dishwater. While Tinder has over 57 million users worldwide, it sometimes seems like they all like travel, animals and a bit of “Netflix & chill.” So far, so unoriginal.

Faced with this sea of platitudes, some try to stand out from the crowd by mentioning certain tracks, full of innuendo, in their profiles.

The platform's hottest song is none other than the steamy WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, in which the two American rappers give listeners the lowdown on female pleasure. It's therefore not surprising that the track has proved a major hit on Tinder since its release in August.

Other songs popular with Tinder users include Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) by Drake, taken from the Canadian artist's forthcoming studio album.

Still, the track's ominous title could be read as something of a warning on a dating app ... So how about ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) by DaBaby or Wishing Well by Juice WRLD instead? These two more consensual tracks come third and fourth in Tinder's list.

The late Juice WRLD seems particularly popular with the dating site's users. His collab with Halsey, Life's a Mess, takes 10th place in the platform's list of “essential” songs on Tinder. The track sees the two artists talk about love and betrayal — two themes that seem particularly fitting for Tinder.

The rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in Los Angeles in February, is also a hit with the app's users, with For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) and Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay) featuring in the list.

Trending songs on Tinder in 2020:

1 WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) by Cardi B

2 Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) by Drake

3 ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) by DaBaby

4 Wishing Well by Juice Wrld

5 WHATS POPPIN by Jack Harlow

6 Toosie Slide by Drake

7 Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé) by Megan Thee Stallion

8 For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) by Pop Smoke

9 Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay) by Pop Smoke

10 Life's A Mess (feat. Halsey) by Juice Wrld — AFP-Relaxnews