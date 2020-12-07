K-pop singer Chungha tests positive for Covid-19

Popular South Korean singer Chungha — Picture courtesy of instagram.com/p/CH8AEefnPfK

SEOUL, Dec 7 — Popular South Korean singer Chungha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said Monday, as a huge wave of mass infections has been penetrating the K-pop industry.

“After being aware that she has come into contact with a Covid-19 patient, Chungha got tested and received the positive result Monday,” Yonhap news agency citing MNH Entertainment said in an announcement posted on a fansite.

It said the singer has halted all schedules and gone into self-isolation, while her colleagues, staff members and other close contacts have been tested or will be tested soon.

Chungha, one of the most bankable female solo artists in the K-pop scene, was originally set to release the single X on Thursday before dropping her first full-length album Querencia next month.

“I'm so sorry again and again. I've tried to be cautious, but I think I needed to be more so,” Chungha said in a posting. “I'll come back after fully recovering.”

As South Korea has been struggling with mass Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, some K-pop singers, including members of UP10TION and EVERGLOW, have been confirmed to have the virus. Yonhap report added. — Bernama