Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' and Ricky Gervais among the most popular YouTube videos of 2020 in the US

Dave Chappelle’s ‘8:46’ video was viewed over 29 million times on YouTube this year. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Which videos were most watched by US YouTube viewers in 2020? The video platform unveiled its top 10 ranking on December 1.

Parodies, standup and good news were among the themes defining the key videos that helped US internet users make it through this difficult year.

As the end of 2020 approaches, YouTube has unveiled its ranking of videos for the year in the US.

The ten most-watched videos were greatly influenced by a year marked by turmoil, the covid-19 pandemic, demonstrations against police brutality and, of course, a fierce presidential election.

Comedian Dave Chappelle leads the pack with his 8:46 special, shot in June 2020.

The headline of his stand-up show references the death of George Floyd, a Black citizen who choked after a police officer placed a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

This tragic event, captured on video, contributed to mass demonstrations against police brutality under the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the US and the world.

The US presidential election makes an appearance in the top 10 videos of the year.

A Saturday Night Live parody of a debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (played by Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey, respectively) ranks third.

In the midst of a nerve-wracking year, internet users also shared light and fun content.

For instance, the video showing Mark Rober building a squirrel-proof bird feeder ranks second.

Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globe speech from last January also ranked in the top 10.

Good news also became viral, notably thanks to John Krasinski’s Some Good News series that tackled positive topics during this gloomy period.

The top 10 most popular videos on YouTube in 2020 in the US

1. Netflix Is A Joke - 8:46, Dave Chappelle

2. Mark Rober - Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

3. SNL - First Debate Cold Open

4. JeffreeStar - We Broke Up

5. MrBeast - I Bought The World's Largest Firework

6. NikkieTutorials, I'm Coming Out.

7. Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

8. NBC - Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes

9. Dude Perfect - Quarantine Stereotypes

10. SomeGoodNews - Some Good News with John Krasinski - Ep 1 — AFP-Relaxnews