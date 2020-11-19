Chef Wan orders cancer-stricken mum’s everyday clothes from Malaysian designer Calvin Thoo

The beloved celebrity chef and TV personality cheered up his mother who is battling breast cancer. — Picture via Instagram/Chef Wan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — ‘Only the best for mum’ perfectly sums up Chef Wan’s relationship with his mother Noraini Abdullah.

And that includes her everyday clothes for wearing around the house.

The celebrity chef whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail recently revealed on Instagram that he got Malaysian fashion designer Calvin Thoo to tailor-make his mum’s daily wear.

“All my mum’s everyday Baju Kedah have been completed by fashion designer Calvin Thoo.

“I’ve just gone to pick them up from his shop at Jalan Imbi.

“Mum said they’re really comfortable and the fabric is airy,” the 62-year-old television personality said.

The renowned restaurateur said the traditional blouses he ordered will be paired with 15 batik sarongs that he had just bought while his mother’s tattered old clothes will be put away.

Chef Wan added that his mum, affectionately known as Cik Aini to many, had secretly tried on her new outfits at night because she was too excited to wait until the following day.

“Mum told me: ‘I tried them on while you were sleeping, my new clothes are so beautiful’,” he wrote.

“Moments like this are so precious when you can make your mum happy and proud.

“It’s been a while since she smiled and laughed as the cancer medication is hard on her body.”

Noraini was diagnosed with breast cancer following a mammogram screening in October.

In his post, her son described her battle with the disease which includes mood swings, insomnia, coughing and mouth ulcers.

Chef Wan’s mother also frequently experiences nausea and hot flashes.

“Eating is such a struggle even if it’s just soupy and porridge soft food.

“Then it’s rashes all over her skin that developed but now it’s back to normal,” he wrote.

His post attracted hundreds of well wishes from his Instagram followers and received over 18,500 likes.