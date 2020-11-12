Going for a song? Eric Clapton’s yacht up for auction

The yacht Va Bene, owned by British singer and guitarist Eric Clapton, is seen in an undated handout photo before it goes up for auction in Los Angeles, California, November 28, 2020. — Kruse GWS Auctions handout pic via Reuters LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — British rocker Eric Clapton is unloading his luxury yacht, offering it up for auction at a sale of Hollywood memorabilia.

The 47.5 metre- long Va Bene yacht, which the Layla singer and guitarist bought in 2005 and refurbished extensively three years later, is expected to fetch US$7 million-US$10 million (RM29-RM41 million) at the November 28 sale in Los Angeles, auction house GWS Auctions said today.

Clapton’s representatives declined to comment on the decision to place the yacht for auction at the “Artifacts of Hollywood and Music” event.

The yacht, which was built in 1992 and has accommodation for 14 guests in six staterooms, was previously listed for sale in 2018 on a marine brokers’ website when it carried an asking price of around US$12 million.

It is being sold along with 300 other items including Elvis Presley memorabilia and an Eric Clapton prototype guitar dating from 1983 that was never manufactured. The guitar is expected to sell for US$40,000-US$50,000, GWS Auctions said. — Reuters