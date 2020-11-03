Cosmetic tycoon Vida’s ex-husband files for child custody after not seeing children in two years

Mohd Amin Yasin had filed for custody of his two children after claiming that he had not seen them in two years. — Picture via instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, Nov 3 — The ex-husband of cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida, has filed for custody of his children after claiming that he had not seen them in two years.

Businessman Mohd Amin Yasin said that he was upset that he was not allowed to see his two children nor allowed to contact them, reported by Mstar.

“The last time I saw my two children was in May 2018 and I have been missing them since that time.”

He said when he attempted to call his children on their handphones, other people answered the calls and the reasons given all the time was that they were busy.

“I feel like my children are being controlled all the time from communicating with me and this makes me so mad.”

The businessman filed the suit on October 27 in Kota Bahru Syariah High Court and is being represented by his lawyers Mohd Zaki Zainal Abidin and Nik Mohamad Amin Nik Abdullah and said that he is only seeking visitation rights of his children.

Astro Awani reported that the court had set November 25 for mention and ordered the two children Nur Edlynn Zamileen fondly known as Cik B and Muhammad Eric Zecquan to be present on that day.

Mohd Amin married Vida in 2000 but the couple divorced in 2008. Both of them lost their two sons Muhammad Eddie Zuhdie and Muhammad Edrie Zikri when their family home caught fire in 2013.