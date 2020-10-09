Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings chip in HK$1m each to help stalled pandemic inspired movie

Hong Kong's Heavenly Kings (from left) Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai have chipped in HK$1 million (RM535,220) each. — Pictures via Facebook (AndyLauClub/ aaronkwokfushing/ Jacky Cheung/ Leon Lai)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings have jointly donated a total of HK$4 million (RM2.14 million) to help the production of a pandemic inspired movie that ran short of funds.

Following news of the stalled shoot due to lack of funding, the four Heavenly Kings — Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Jackie Cheung and Leon Lai each donated HK$1 million to support the film.

Other big names in the island state's entertainment industry then followed suit including Sean Lau, Sammi Cheng, Julian Cheung and his wife Anita Yuen, with the donations ranging between HK$500,000 and HK$1 million.

Hong Kong’s hk01.com had reported that the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Association and the Hong Kong Film Workers Association collaborated to shoot the movie Zong Shi You Ai Zai Geli (There Is Always Love In Isolation), to provide jobs for those in the industry that have been affected by Covid-19.

Hong Kong’s 10 production houses initially contributed HK$3 million each and Film Development Fund providing HK$9 million.

However, there were reports that the Film Development Fund only gave 50 per cent of the promised fund thus affecting the production.