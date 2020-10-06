K-pop girl group Blackpink drops trailer for Netflix documentary chronicling rise to global fame (VIDEO)

The documentary will feature (from left) Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa reflecting on their rollercoaster journey of becoming international superstars. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — K-pop girl group Blackpink is drumming up excitement after dropping a trailer for their new Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light up the sky.

The film is slated for release on October 14 and chronicles the group’s rise to become the biggest South Korean female act in the world since their debut in 2016 with the singles Whistle and Boombayah.

Director Caroline Suh’s close relationship with members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé will give Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, an exclusive look at the girls’ personal sides outside of the global limelight through one-on-one interviews.

Blackpink: Light up the sky is produced by Cara Mones with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Zara Duffy, Bokyung Hwang, John Janick, TEDDY, Joojong Joe, and Jeremy Erlich as executive producers.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen clips of the members from their days as young trainees at YG Entertainment and follow their growth as full-fledged musicians with sold-out tours and chart-topping hits.

Blackpink are no strangers to breaking records either as they recently smashed the record for fastest Korean female act to achieve over 10 million views on YouTube with their music video for Lovesick Girls.

They did so in just 52 minutes, surpassing their own record with the song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez, which garnered 10 million views in two hours and 55 minutes.