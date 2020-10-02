Chef Wan vows to nurse his cancer-stricken mum in heartfelt Instagram post

Chef Wan took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news about his mother, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. — Picture via Instagram/chefwan58

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, penned an emotional Instagram post about his ailing mother Noraini Abdullah, fondly known as Cik Ani.

In the lengthy post, the renowned 62-year-old restaurateur and TV personality informed his 886,000 followers that his almost 89-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer after he took her to a private hospital for a mammogram screening recently.

“I was at Gleneagles Hospital yesterday to take my mother for her mammogram test to detect and diagnose her breast cancer.

“I was shocked when the doctors told me that they discovered two huge lumps and the cancer has spread to even her lymph nodes,” he wrote.

Chef Wan said he became suspicious of the disease when his mother complained of pain when he had to shower her daily.

“As days gone by I wanted to find out if that pain was actually the lump.

“So I asked my mother to lie down, and I tried to locate the lump with my three fingers.

“As I pushed my finger deeper, I felt a huge circle of hard tissue or meat,” he shared about his terrifying discovery.

Chef Wan then took his mother to see the doctor the following day where the disease was confirmed.

He has also been told to take his mother for a CT scan next Monday to examine how much the cancer has spread to her other parts of the body.

However, Chef Wan revealed that the doctor had informed him that his mother’s condition is very bad.

He was advised that his mother was in an unsuitable situation due to her age and the size of the tumour.

Because of that, he said the doctors did not recommend chemotherapy, surgery or even biopsy.

“What we can do is to give her medication to try and shrink the tumour.”

Although he expressed his grief over his mother’s health condition, Chef Wan remained optimistic and vowed to stay strong and face the challenge to the end.

“Although I am sad for my mother and my family, I really must be strong to accept this huge challenge and face it to the end.

“Most importantly, I will care for and nurse my mother the best that I can afford to do.

“Shower her with lots of love, comfort till her last breath,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chef Wan also asked Allah to give him the strength to face these sad moments in his life.

“I am so thankful that Allah has blessed me to look after emak this long.”

Chef Wan’s post has so far garnered over 3,000 heart-warming comments, mostly wishing good health for him and his mother.

Keeping the spirit high, Chef Wan took to Instagram this morning to share a cheerful photo of his mother at the birthday lunch of Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah.

“As sad and heart-broken as I was that morning [after] receiving the news, I was determined not to show my sadness to mum and everyone.

“At moments like this what I feel I should do is to spend as much quality time with her.

“Make her laugh day and night so that she will have the best medical care, comfort and happiness,” he wrote.