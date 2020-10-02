Chef Wan vows to nurse his cancer-stricken mum in heartfelt Instagram post

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, penned an emotional Instagram post about his ailing mother Noraini Abdullah, fondly known as Cik Ani.
In the lengthy post, the renowned 62-year-old restaurateur and TV personality informed his 886,000 followers that his almost 89-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer after he took her to a private hospital for a mammogram screening recently.
Morning..I was at Gleneagle hospital yesterday to take my mother for her Memmogram test ( its X ray of the breast) to detect and diagnose her breast Cancer. I was shocked that the Dr had discovered 2 huge lump and they have spread to even her Lymph Nodes! When i showered her daily a few times when i rub the soap she said be gentle as its painful. As days gone by i wanted to find out if that pain was actually the lump. So i asked my mother to lie down with my 3 fingers i try to locate the lump. As i pushes my finger deeper i begin to feel this huge circle of hard tissue or meat. I was so surprised. Although i am not a Dr but i read before alot of article on Breast Cancer as sometime i was invited for all this Cancer week Negara all over Malaysia to do a cooking demo and knew what it was. The next day inmediately i took my mother to see the Dr. My heart just sink hearing that as always u here this from your from all your friends, their mom, in the movie and now its mother turn. So the Dr want me to come back on Monday to have her CT Scan to see how much the cancer has spread to her other part of the body if it does happen. How ever the Dr did say it is very bad Chef Wan. Considering her age and the size of the tumor so big we cant have her do chemotheraphy or a surgery. To do biopsy no point as well as it will be very painful for her and the tumour has already grown so big. What we can do is to give her medication to try and shrink the tumour. Anyway this Monday after the CT scan...blood test which i will try to bring her tomorrow will help us to understand more. Although i am sad for my mother and my family but i really must be strong to accept this huge challenge and face it to the end. Most important i will care and nurse my mother the best i can afford to do. Shower her with lots of love, comfort till her last breath. May Allah give me the strength to face all this sad moment in my life. I am so thankful that Allah has blessed upon me to look after emak this long. She need to leave us eventually. In 2 weeks time she will be celebrating her 89 yrs birthday. Jika menurut chinese she already 90 yrs old. 9 bulan dlm perut tu.😔😔 I didnt sleep all nite 😭
“I was at Gleneagles Hospital yesterday to take my mother for her mammogram test to detect and diagnose her breast cancer.
“I was shocked when the doctors told me that they discovered two huge lumps and the cancer has spread to even her lymph nodes,” he wrote.
Chef Wan said he became suspicious of the disease when his mother complained of pain when he had to shower her daily.
“As days gone by I wanted to find out if that pain was actually the lump.
“So I asked my mother to lie down, and I tried to locate the lump with my three fingers.
“As I pushed my finger deeper, I felt a huge circle of hard tissue or meat,” he shared about his terrifying discovery.
Chef Wan then took his mother to see the doctor the following day where the disease was confirmed.
He has also been told to take his mother for a CT scan next Monday to examine how much the cancer has spread to her other parts of the body.
However, Chef Wan revealed that the doctor had informed him that his mother’s condition is very bad.
He was advised that his mother was in an unsuitable situation due to her age and the size of the tumour.
Because of that, he said the doctors did not recommend chemotherapy, surgery or even biopsy.
“What we can do is to give her medication to try and shrink the tumour.”
Although he expressed his grief over his mother’s health condition, Chef Wan remained optimistic and vowed to stay strong and face the challenge to the end.
“Although I am sad for my mother and my family, I really must be strong to accept this huge challenge and face it to the end.
“Most importantly, I will care for and nurse my mother the best that I can afford to do.
“Shower her with lots of love, comfort till her last breath,” he wrote on Instagram.
Chef Wan also asked Allah to give him the strength to face these sad moments in his life.
“I am so thankful that Allah has blessed me to look after emak this long.”
Chef Wan’s post has so far garnered over 3,000 heart-warming comments, mostly wishing good health for him and his mother.
Keeping the spirit high, Chef Wan took to Instagram this morning to share a cheerful photo of his mother at the birthday lunch of Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah.
Right after recieving the devastating new of my mother having breast cancer at stage 4 i decided still to take her to HRH Sultanah Kalsom birthday lunch hosted by our Korean friend Jae. Tuanku love and adored mom immensely and address her as my darling Cik Ani. We arrived late for lunch due to all that Memmogram test and pysical examination. We both were quickly photo taken with this funny looking headgear, removed and sat for lunch. Mother got so excited and very happy seeing everyone despite not knowing her health situation. As sad and heart broken i was that morning recieving the new i was determine not to show my sadness to mom and everyone. At moment like this what i feel i should do is to spend as much quality time with her. Make her laugh day and night so that she will have the best medical care, comfort and happiness. Yes indeed i have alot on my plate this days since my x wife had passed away but when i think about this i must not give up to hold my spirit high for my mom and my family. This is life. No matter how the challenges are u will always try your best to remain a responsible, loving, kind and compassionate human being. Saya sentiasa rasa jika Allah tidak rasa Wan boleh memikul tanggung jawab ini yg pasti dia tak akan menduga saya. So instead of feeling down i will take this challenge and my promise to care for my mother sampai la kehujung nyawa dia nanti. Look at mom right after the new she looking like a Mak Ayam!😂 Tak pe i have all of u by my side at this moment of happiness and sadness. Friendship kita semua di sini is forever. Semasa susah mau pun senang.
“As sad and heart-broken as I was that morning [after] receiving the news, I was determined not to show my sadness to mum and everyone.
“At moments like this what I feel I should do is to spend as much quality time with her.
“Make her laugh day and night so that she will have the best medical care, comfort and happiness,” he wrote.