Auction of Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan’s luxurious apartments in Beijing called off

Chan's two luxury Beijing apartments auction called off following a court order. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The auction of Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan’s two luxurious Beijing apartments has been called off, according to China’s The Beijing News.

The auction was supposed to take place today at 10am but a check on the Chinese judicial auction site found the auction for the properties to have ‘ended’.

The site reported a source as saying the auction had been called off by the court due to objections from outsiders.

It was also said that the order had been dated September 25, but it is uncertain whether there will be another foreclosure after.

There has been no official statement from Chan on the latest development.

Earlier this month he had filed a lawsuit concerning the properties which have a combined foreclosure price of 71.9 million yuan (RM43.7 million).

The apartments, measuring 1,200 square meters, are located in Room 1001 and 1002 of Building 2, No. 9 Dongzhimen Inner Street of Dongmen District, Beijing.

Chan and his family had stayed at the apartments, with six bedrooms and three living areas, since 2007.

However, a dispute arose over the ownership as property developer Beijing Yujia Real Estate had not officially transferred the property rights to Chan after selling them in late 2007 for around 33.6 million yuan (RM20.4 million), with part of the funding covered by fees Chan had received for his promotional work with Yujia Real Estate.

Beijing property developer, Tenhong Real Estate Group, later filed for arbitration against Yujia Real Estate over a debt dispute where the court ordered the seizure of assets, including the two homes that Chan had bought.

The apartments were where Chan’s son Jaycee was arrested for possession and distribution of marijuana on Aug 18, 2014.