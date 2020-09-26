Beatles memorabilia goes under hammer at online auction

A staff member with a first pressing of the record 'Love Me Do' signed by all four Beatles at Sotheby's auction house ahead of 'Beatles for Sale' auction in London, Britain September 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 26 — Fancy owning a piece of pop history? Sotheby's is hosting an online auction this month of Beatles memorabilia to mark the 50th anniversary of the British band breaking up.

The sale offers items spanning the band's entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four's first single from 1962, Love Me Do, valued at between £15,000 and £20,000 (RM79,534-RM106,046).

Other items on sale include a pair of John Lennon's unmistakable glasses, valued at £30,000 to £40,000, and his school detention sheet, estimated to be worth as much as £5,000, which details a record of his misbehaviour as a boy.

A 1966 Cartier watch, estimated at up to £25,000, is also up for grabs. It belonged to band manager Brian Epstein, whose death in 1967 is considered a key factor in the eventual separation of the four lads from Liverpool. — Reuters