KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — Chinese investors are invited to explore vast opportunities in Sabah, particularly in the sectors of the Blue Economy, renewable energy, smart infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainable tourism.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor extended this invitation while outlining the state’s proactive approach to international economic cooperation.

Highlighting the state’s precise economic direction, Hajiji stressed the importance of building robust, continuous partnerships to achieve the state’s multifaceted goals.

“Guided by our ‘Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0’ roadmap, we are steadfast in forging strategic domestic and international alliances to propel our development agenda,” he said.

His official speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, also the state Finance Minister, during the People’s Republic of China Consulate in Kota Kinabalu’s Chinese New Year reception here tonight.

The reception also served as a momentous platform to commemorate the long-standing relationship and historic diplomatic milestones achieved by both regions over the past 50 years.

“We are deeply honoured to celebrate over five decades of enduring friendship and diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China, and between Sabah and China,” Hajiji noted in his speech.

He further explained that Sabah continues to benefit immensely from these strong ties, with China remaining a key partner in the state’s trade, tourism, and infrastructure sectors.

“Our bilateral ties have flourished, anchored by a foundation of mutual respect, strategic trust and a robust, expanding economic partnership.

“This flourishing relationship is evidenced by our increasing connectivity and the vibrant and expanding business collaborations we see today,” he added.

Looking ahead, Hajiji expressed optimism that the strengthened collaboration between Malaysia and China, and specifically between Sabah and China, would extend far beyond mere economic gains.

He said this synergy would significantly enhance social ties and build a lasting foundation of trust and shared progress that directly benefits the people of both nations.

“May this Year of the Fire Horse that embodies strength, optimism, energy and determination foster a deeper partnership and closer collaboration between our nations, bringing prosperity to all our people,” he said. — Bernama