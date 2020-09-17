Taiwanese actor and host Alien Huang, 36, found dead at home from unknown cause

Huang’s father discovered his son’s body after visiting his home in Taipei to check on him. — Picture via Instagram/aes_alien

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Taiwanese actor and TV host Alien Huang has passed away at the age of 36.

Taiwan’s state media Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the 100 per cent Entertainment host was found unresponsive in his home located in Beitou District, Taipei on Wednesday morning.

Huang’s father, who was initially unable to reach his son by telephone, visited the home and discovered his body there.

Police officers who arrived on the scene said that Huang was found collapsed by the door of his ensuite bathroom with the water still running.

The cause of death remains unknown and an official autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police also noted that Huang had returned home on Tuesday night and did not leave his residence prior to his passing.

Huang, whose birth name is Huang Hong Sheng, got his first big break in 2002 as the host of a children’s nature programme called Follow Me, Go!

He then joined the Taiwanese-Japanese boyband HC3 and Cosmo before making a return to the music scene as a solo artiste in 2008.

Huang is the third Asian celebrity to pass away at the age of 36 this week after South Korean actress Oh In-Hye and Japanese actress Ashina Sei.