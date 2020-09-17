K-pop's Blackpink ventures into gaming world with PUBG collaboration

The mobile game’s official Twitter account has shared photos hinting at a collabouration with Blackpink. — Pictures via Instagram/blackpinkofficial and Twitter/PUBGMOBILE

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — After taking over the music charts, South Korean girl group Blackpink is set to dominate the world of gaming with their upcoming PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) collaboration.

PUBG Mobile’s Twitter account began sharing teasers on September 14 with a cropped photo of a woman with pink hair and sunglasses.

“Guess who is coming,” the tweet read.

"Guess who is coming."

The group’s fans, known collectively as Blinks, began speculating if the person in the image was a Blackpink member and shared similar-looking pictures of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, or Rosé with pink hair.

PUBG Mobile dropped more concrete hints on September 15 by posting a photo of four women in a vehicle with Blackpink’s official lightstick hanging from the rearview mirror.

"New color" is on the way.

On September 16, the account shared yet another teaser of four female silhouettes set against a striking pink sky.

Eagle-eyed Blinks were quick to point out that the silhouettes resembled the poses of each Blackpink member during the photoshoot for their single How You Like That.

The stage is all set. Let's hit it!

It’s still unknown what Blackpink will have to offer through the collaboration but fans were excited at the possibility of a live concert taking place through the online game.

The quartet’s entry into the gaming market is set to make waves thanks to PUBG’s massive popularity worldwide.

The game was first released in early 2017 and has sold over 70 million copies as of 2020, with PUBG Mobile racking up 600 million downloads so far.

It is also known for popularising the phrase “Winner winner chicken dinner” which pops up on the screen after a player wins a round.