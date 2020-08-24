‘Kita Merdeka’: Rock group Wings to hold virtual concert to celebrate Independence Day

Legendary rock group Wings will be celebrating Merdeka Day in a live-streaming concert on August 29. — Picture courtesy of Wings

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Legendary rock group Wings is set to bring patriotic vibes to Malaysians with their virtual concert on August 29.

The concert, dubbed “Wings Kita Merdeka 2020”, will be held to celebrate the nation’s 63rd Independence Day, which falls on Aug 31.

The live-streaming concert will also mark the group’s 35th anniversary.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, the concert will be filled with nostalgic elements of the long journey to independence by the nation’s freedom-fighting heroes.

Wings lead singer Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman, better known by his stage name Awie, said in a statement that the concert aims to honour the heroes who were responsible for achieving Malaysia’s independence.

“All our heroes have helped us achieve the country’s independence to be where we are today.

“For those who strive to protect us today, we also salute them. They truly are the inspiration for this concert,” he said.

The concert also aims to thank all the frontliners who have been fighting against the global pandemic in the country.

Co-organised by Sonic Minds Sdn Bhd and Firm Motion Sdn Bhd the virtual concert is expected to attract over 50,000 viewers from Malaysia and neighbouring countries, including Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Sonic Minds Sdn Bhd and Firm Motion Sdn Bhd representative Suffian Majid expressed his excitement over their virtual rock concert and said they feel the need to share with all Malaysians the spirit of unity during Merdeka.

Wings comprises of Edrie Hashim (Guitar), Azmi Hashim or Black (Drum), Awie (Vocal), Kamarullizam Kamarudin or Syam (Guitar) and Samsaidi Ulong Idris or Eddie (Bass).

The concert is set to go live on Aug 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at RM35 and are available for purchase at www.galactix.asia.