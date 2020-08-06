K-pop stars SuperM to return with debut album ‘Super One’ (Mark your calendar)

Members of K-pop supergroup SuperM posing with South Korean record producer Lee Soo-man (4th right) during a press conference at the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood on October 3, 2019. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Aug 6 — Baekhyun and his bandmates have announced their comeback with their debut studio album, Super One, which is slated for release on September 25.

While details about the much-anticipated full-length are still scarce to this date, the seven-member K-pop band is planning on releasing a couple of promotional singles ahead of Super One.

100 will be available on streaming platforms as soon as August 14, while Tiger Inside will arrive a few weeks later on September 1.

Time will tell if the K-pop boy band, who once rivalled all-star group BTS, will recreate the success of their self-titled debut EP with their forthcoming studio album, Super One.

Super M made headlines in October 2019 when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, earning 168,000 album-equivalent units in the US at the end of its first week of release.

At the time, SuperM became the first musical act from South Korea to top the revered ranking with their debut release.

SuperM was created in 2019 by SM Entertainment, and has culled its seven members from some of the Korean management company’s most popular groups. Among them are successful vocal outfits SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.

While SuperM members have collectively sold more than 14 million album-equivalent units with their previous bands, they found an even larger following in the United States.

“There are a lot of groups out there and a lot of competition, but our goal is to make K-pop shine even brighter. The spirit of competition is not necessarily bad, because it pushes us to want to put out better things,” bandmate Taeyong once told Rolling Stones. — AFP-Relaxnews