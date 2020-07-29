Malaysian singer-actress Adibah Noor sells home, pawns jewellery to make ends meet during MCO (VIDEO)

The sought-after emcee made her financial struggles public on Monday and apologised for not being able to help those in need. — Picture from Instagram/adibahnoormohdomar

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Just like many whose incomes have been affected by the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, actress and singer Adibah Noor too hasn’t been spared.

The popular Sepet star and sought-after emcee recently highlighted the struggles of showbusiness practitioners during the pandemic where projects have been scarce.

Adibah revealed in two short videos on Twitter that she had to sell her house and pawn her jewellery to make ends meet.

The 49-year-old decided to openly share the hardship she was facing after receiving many messages on the social media platform asking for financial assistance.

sebab ramai yg mohon...



maafkan saya... 😔 pic.twitter.com/c3d9tQdRNc — ADIBAH NOOR 🇲🇾😼 (@adibahnoor) July 27, 2020

“Artistes like me who are in front of the camera and on stage look like (we live a life of) luxury, often uploading videos or images to show that we are still active in the scene.

“The fact is during the MCO, I didn’t have any jobs and no income as a result.

“So after the MCO, which is in the recovery phase, only then I began receiving offers bit by bit, to act, sing and so on,” she said on Monday night.

The Terlalu Istimewa songstress, whose real name is Adibah Noor Mohamed Omar added that although she had accepted job offers, the payments were much lower compared to pre-Covid times.

Adibah said she isn’t embarrassed of admitting she was forced to give up her belongings and that she was no different from others out there who were facing similar financial strains during these unprecedented times.

“I am not ashamed to tell you that I also have financial difficulties or hardships but we try to find our own way,” she said.

Adibah said she was not trying to gain sympathy through her confession but wanted to inform the public that her livelihood was also affected by the pandemic.

She apologised for not being able to offer assistance to those who contacted her.

“I do not want to complain, this is not a venting session to get sympathy, I just want to share the reality that I too have my own problems.

“I’m sorry I can’t help others because I have to help myself.

“I pray that we can all make a living, may God ease all our endeavours,” she said.

The Anugerah Juara Lagu winner’s clip has been viewed almost 40,000 times, receiving 1,700 likes and 750 retweets.