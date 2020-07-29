King of Mandopop Jay Chou donates RM20m from inaugural live stream on Chinese app to charity

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou shows he has a big heart with a RM20 million donation to charity. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Mandopop star Jay Chou has donated all proceeds of his inaugural live stream on Chinese app Kuaishou to charity.

Taiwanese portal Newtalk reported that the 41-year-old donated NT$140 million (RM20.3 million) that was raised during his 31-minutes live stream on July 26.

“According to official figures, Chou's live stream saw 68 million views. Other stars also donated to Chou namely Hong Kong's Wong Cho-lam, who donated 200,000 yuan (RM121,000),” the portal reported.

Singapore daily TODAY reported that the top contributor donated 7 million yuan (RM4.3 million), while those in second and third place gave 5 million yuan (RM3 million) and 3 million yuan (RM1.8 million) respectively.

Besides Wong, Chinese pianist Lang Lang gave 400,000 yuan (RM242,000), Chinese host Haman Hu gave 350,000 yuan (RM212,000).

Chou had joined Kuaishou, which is a rival of Douyin, last month.

In his first post, he shared that if he reaches 10 million followers, he will perform magic tricks on a live broadcast.

“That turned out to be a modest request 'cos the number of his followers ended up exceeding 23.1 million, and so he went ahead with the stream as promised,” the daily reported.