Indian directors join forces for a film about Covid-19 pandemic

Anubhav Sinha directed 2019 drama 'Article 15.' — AFP pic

MUMBAI, July 29 — Five of India's major directors are coming together to develop a film about the pandemic.

Anubhav Sinha, Ketan Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta and Subhash Kapoor have decided to depict the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in film. They will each direct a segment of an anthology film, which is as yet untitled. Shooting is expected to begin at the end of the year.

No synopsis has been given, for the moment. “The past few months during the lockdown we have been speaking more regularly than ever before,” Sinha told Variety.

“Obviously a lot of those conversations have been about this pandemic that ground the whole world to a halt. ... I thought this must be recorded for posterity. We had to cherrypick the stories we would like to tell. It is a fascinating bunch we have put together.”

This isn't the first project to have been developed around the ongoing global health crisis. Mostafa Keshvari's Corona is expected to be released in September in the United States, according to IMDB, and Michael Bay's next film, Songbird, is a futuristic thriller inspired by the pandemic, starring Demi Moore. — AFP-Relaxnews