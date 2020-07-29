Hong Kong’s TVB draws brickbats over ‘sexist’ title of its latest culinary show

TVB’s latest cooking show ‘100 Dishes Must Be Learned by Women’ has drawn brickbats for being sexist. — Screenshot from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has come under fire over the naming of its latest cooking show that has been deemed as sexist.

The uproar started following a commentary posted on local portal Stand News titled “100 Dishes Must Be Learned By Women?! Seriously, TVB?”

The commentary also picked a bone over the show’s tagline “If Want To Marry Well Must Learn How to Cook Well”.

At the portal’s Facebook page, Tom Leung commented why TVB only targeted women for its culinary show.

“I thought this year is 1920,” he wrote.

Another comment by Moo Lee See harped on the show’s tagline and pointed out that even the host Elena Kong is still single.

At Kong’s Facebook page, Annie Mo commented that while she supports the show, she suggested it be renamed to 100 Dishes Everyone Must Learn.

“The thinking only women cook is so outdated! My father-in-law and husband also cook. If a woman can’t cook does not mean she cannot get married. Furthermore, not all women want to marry.”

The 25-episode show premiered on Monday, July 27 where Kong and celebrity chef Kitty Siu Sau Heung would cook four dishes every episode.

It is aired on weekdays at 10.30pm.

Portal Coconuts Hong Kong wrote that this was not the first time TVB has come under controversy for airing sexist TV shows.

“In 2014, the broadcaster’s reality TV show, Nowhere Girls, was the subject of dozens of complaints filed to the Communications Authority.

The series was centered around “helping” women portrayed as society’s “have-nots”— including a recent mainland Chinese immigrant — and was heavily criticised for being discriminatory and downright distasteful.”

“TVB has also been condemned as homophobic, with critics observing that many of the gay characters in its programs are disproportionately portrayed as criminals and social outcasts,” it wrote.