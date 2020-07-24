Swedish pop group ABBA to release five new songs, reunite for ‘holographic’ tour in 2021

Sweden’s legendary disco group ABBA will be releasing five news songs and go on a tour in 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 ― Get ready to put on your dancing shoes as Swedish pop group ABBA is slated for a reunion next year.

The band will be releasing five new songs. Its first new music in 35 years, with titles including I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down, reported Daily Mirror.

Quoting Reasons To be Cheerful podcast co-host Geoff Lloyd, the reunion was reported due end of last year, but “held back due to technical difficulties and the pandemic,” Lloyd said of his ZOOM session with ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus.

While the band's last studio album was released in 1982, they released singles in 1993 and 1994.

The four-piece group, consisting of Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog, gained prominence after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song Waterloo.

Meanwhile, Deadline Hollywood reported that the tour will be in the form of holograms where the group members would appear as their younger selves.

“They photographed us from all possible angles, they made us grimace in front of cameras, they painted dots on our faces, they measured our heads,” Ulvaeus was reported as saying.

The quartet split in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Super Trouper.

They reunited in 2016 for a private event to mark the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between Ulvaeus and Andersson.