Mel Gibson reveals he survived Covid-19, spent a week in hospital in April

The American actor initially kept the news of his hospitalisation private until recently. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Hollywood star Mel Gibson has revealed that he was hospitalised back in April after testing positive for Covid-19.

The acclaimed actor and director confirmed the news via a spokesperson who said the star spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital before being given a clean bill of health, The Daily Telegraph Australia reported today.

“He was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in the hospital and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” said the representative.

Gibson, 64, was photographed by paparazzi while shopping for groceries with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross in Los Angeles back in April.

The duo walked arm-in-arm out of the grocery store and wore face masks as they ran their errands.

Gibson wasn’t the only member of the Hollywood elite who fell ill with the virus, which has infected over 4.1 million people in the United States so far.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Daniel Dae Kim were among a slew of popular celebrities who have battled and recovered from Covid-19, which triggered a global pandemic and nationwide shutdowns in various countries.