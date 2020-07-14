Budding actress Scha Elinnea shuts off Instagram comments after getting bashed for sexy attire

Scha has closed the comments section on her Instagram to ward off online bullies and trolls. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Rookie actress Scha Elinnea has turned off the comments section on her Instagram profile after getting bombarded with negative remarks about her sexy wardrobe.

The 21-year-old actress was unapologetic about the decision and said harsh comments were unfortunately the norm on her page.

She added that her Instagram photos are a depiction of her authentic self and refused to change her wardrobe because of what strangers on the Internet had to say.

“What I upload onto Instagram is the real me. How my fans see me on social media is also how I am in real life.

“I wear whatever I feel like wearing. Negative comments are normal and that’s why I turned off the comments section.

“Rather than people saying bad things, it’s better that I shut off the comments,” Scha told Astro Gempak.

The up-and-coming starlet is currently filming the Zeel Production drama Juliet, in which she plays an antagonist named Lily.

Scha said she enjoyed taking the role because it presented unique challenges to her and she was grateful for the chance to work with other renowned figures in the industry like Redza Rosli, Rita Nadira, and Rozita Che Wan.

The drama is set to air on RTM this September.



