Covid-19: Japanese pop idols greet fans using gloves, plastic sheets as part of new normal

A member from the musical group Momoiro Revolution hands a photograph to a fan using a claw grabber. ― Picture via Twitter/@nagaokakyou_001

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― A quick selfie or a handshake with their favourite stars used to be the order of the day for Japanese pop idol fans before the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly prompted a new normal.

Following the pandemic, fans in Japan are doing things differently all in the name of meeting their favourite pop stars.

At a recent live event with idol group Momoiro Revolution, fans took part in the showcase that saw strict social distancing measures put in place in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

They were seen seated apart from other fans, wearing face masks and face shields.

When it came to meeting their favourite idols, clear plastic sheets were used to minimise contact but still enabled followers to interact with members of the musical group.

The members also put on pink face masks and gloves after their performance to shake hands with eager fans.

One member even took safety precautions to the next level using a metal claw grabber when handing a photo to a fan.

Gaming a pop culture website Kotaku previously reported that fans of idol group 2o Love to Sweet Bullet who did not wear face masks were slapped with a 1,000 Japanese yen (RM40) fine at meet-and-greet sessions that cost around 1,000 Japanese yen which meant they had to pay twice the price for refusing to put on a face mask amid a pandemic.