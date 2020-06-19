Preacher Da’i Farhan’s ex-wife suffers miscarriage two months after divorce

1 - The couple had decided to call it quits in April after Noorainul confirmed her pregnancy. — Picture from Instagram/farhanmutawwif

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Preacher Da’i Farhan’s ex-wife Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi experienced a miscarriage, almost two months after she confirmed that she was expecting.

The mother-of-eight previously parted ways with Da’i Farhan on April 27, two days after she posted about her pregnancy online.

Noorainul, who also goes by Dr Erin, said she accepted the tragedy as part of God’s plan and hoped that she would be able to meet her unborn child in the afterlife.

“I leave my fate up to my creator Allah because I am confident that Allah is generous and has a plan.

“I hope Allah will allow me to meet with my child Ahmad Fahrezzi Faisel in heaven one day,” she wrote on her Instagram @drholisw.

In her post, Noorainul, 40, included an excerpt written by Ustaz Ahmad Dusuki that offered comfort and solace to parents who were grieving the loss of an unborn baby.

“If you are expecting a child and that pregnancy ends in miscarriage, it doesn’t matter if it’s been a week or a month, give the child a name.

“The child is waiting for us with love in heaven. Don’t be said if you have a miscarriage because that child is surely waiting for us,” read the excerpt.

Noorainul previously confirmed that she was expecting a child with Da’i Farhan on April 25 this year.

The pair caused controversy last year when Da’i Farhan tied the knot with Noorainul in Mecca, a union that allegedly lacked the approval of Da’i Farhan’s first wife Fatin Nurul Ain Mat Aris.

Da’i Farhan eventually divorced Fatin, who was pregnant at the time, via a voice note on WhatsApp in December 2019.

His relationship with Noorainul ended in a similar fashion when he uttered the Islamic divorce pronouncement on April 27 this year.