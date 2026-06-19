KUALA LUMPUR — A new mosque to be known as Masjid Warisan is being planned on a site in front of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) development, with the project expected to become a new landmark in the capital.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hassan said the initiative reflects efforts to strengthen Islamic facilities in the Bukit Bintang area, Malay daily Kosmo! Online reported today.

“Insya-Allah, we want to develop a mosque that is beautiful and outstanding, in line with the grandeur of the TRX Tower,” he was quoted as saying after Friday prayers at Oasis Outreach Bukit Bintang, a temporary worship place that opened today while permanent facilities are being developed.

He said the project involves a 5.6-acre site located opposite TRX.

The planned mosque will be developed in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other relevant agencies.

Zulkifli said the project is expected to become a new landmark in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the mosque will be built following agreement from the owner of a building previously known as the Yayasan Selangor building to dedicate the premises for religious use.

The owner has agreed to waqf the property despite its potential commercial value, he said.

“Alhamdulillah, we have agreed to build a mosque on the site that can accommodate more than 1,500 worshippers. The property owner has also agreed to endow it, and MAIWP has agreed to fund the project,” he said.

Zulkifli said the mosque will help address the lack of dedicated worship facilities in Bukit Bintang, a major commercial and tourism hub.

He said the area currently does not have a mosque specifically serving Friday prayers for the local community and visitors.