KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Immigration Department today said the actual number of refugees in Malaysia is believed to be higher than the roughly 200,000 individuals currently recorded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to Kosmo, Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the government is carrying out a comprehensive registration exercise involving all refugees in the country, including those without UNHCR cards.

“We are working to register all refugees in the country, whether they have UNHCR cards or not.

“We are no longer relying solely on data supplied by UNHCR because we believe their numbers are higher than the figure given to us,” he was quoted as saying.

Zakaria said this at a press conference after the passing-out parade for the 2026 Series 1 Basic Immigration and Higher Immigration Certificate courses at the Malaysian Immigration Academy in Port Dickson today.

Also present was Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Awang Alik Jeman.

Zakaria said UNHCR records currently show more than 200,000 refugee cardholders registered in Malaysia, involving individuals from more than 140 countries.

He added that the government-coordinated registration exercise, carried out through the National Security Council, is now in its first phase and will continue until the end of this year.