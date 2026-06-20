KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday conveyed his condolences to the family of a Form Four female student who died at a secondary school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday morning.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar said he and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were saddened by the news, and that he prayed for the student's soul to be blessed and to be placed among the righteous.

"May the family be granted strength and resilience in facing this difficult ordeal. Al-Fatihah," he said.

Anwar said the Education Ministry had mobilised the necessary assistance and counselling support for the family and members of the school community affected by the incident.

"I urge all parties to give the family space and refrain from spreading unverified information while police investigations are ongoing," he said.

Yesterday morning, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said police received a report at 10:48 a.m. about the student being found unconscious at a secondary school and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said no elements of bullying had been detected so far. — Bernama