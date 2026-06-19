IPOH, June 19 — A violent afternoon storm ripped through Anjung Bercham here, damaging more than 200 homes across seven residential areas and triggering emergency response teams on the ground.

The Kinta District Civil Defence Force Operations Control Centre said the incident struck at about 3.47pm after reports were relayed by the Ulu Kinta (Tanjung Rambutan) village head, Bernama reported this evening.

“Acting on the information, three APM personnel were deployed to monitor the affected areas,” it said.

Among the affected locations were:

Dataran Tasek Timur 6 (177 houses)

Hala Tasek Timur 1 (22 houses)

Lorong Bercham 19 (22 houses)

Hala Tasek Timur 34 (10 houses)

Tasek Timur 15 (five houses)

Lintasan Tasek Timur 1 (two houses)

Lintasan Tasek Timur 3 (two houses)

The Ipoh City Council (MBI) deployed emergency teams at 5.05pm to clear fallen trees and debris blocking roads and posing risks to residents.

The storm also brought down several electricity poles, forcing TNB to temporarily shut off power supply in affected areas as a precaution.

Dewan Datuk Ahmad Said has been designated as the temporary evacuation centre.

The Kinta district office has directed all agencies to remain on alert following more than an hour of continuous heavy rain.

Locals have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the storm and its aftermath.