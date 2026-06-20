SEREMBAN, June 20 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has urged the public to give space and respect the sensitivity of the family of a 16-year-old female student who died at a school here yesterday.

Fadhlina said the incident is currently under police investigation, and the ministry is giving full cooperation to the ongoing probe.

“I received the sad news of the passing of a student at a school in Negeri Sembilan yesterday. May her soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the faithful.

“May the family be granted patience and strength in facing this very difficult test,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

She said the priority at this time is to ensure that the best possible assistance is provided to the family and all those affected.

Earlier, Fadhlina and Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad visited the student’s family at Rembau Hospital to offer support. — Bernama