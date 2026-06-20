REMBAU, June 20 — No evidence of bullying has been detected so far in the case involving a Form Four female student who died at a secondary school in Seremban yesterday.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the 16-year-old student had reportedly been in good health and shown no unusual signs before the incident.

“So far, based on my conversation with the deceased’s parents earlier, no issue of bullying or the like has arisen. According to the information received, the deceased had been well and behaving as usual when she arrived at school yesterday morning.

“However, the state education department and the school have been instructed to thoroughly examine the case to determine the cause of the incident. At this point, there is no information indicating that the student had any medical history,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the student’s family at the Forensic Unit of Rembau Hospital here last night. Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Mohd Azam said the Education Ministry had left further investigations into the incident to the authorities and urged the public not to share photographs or recordings related to the case out of respect for the family’s privacy and to avoid causing them further emotional distress.

At the same time, he said the ministry would provide psychosocial support to the family members, classmates and teachers affected by the incident.

“We hope the public will join us in supporting the deceased’s family and respecting their privacy during this difficult period,” he said.

Elaborating further, Mohd Azam said the incident occurred on the school’s academic reporting day, which was meant to update parents on their children’s progress and achievements, with the victim’s father also present at the school.

“The deceased was said to have asked for permission to go to the toilet before the incident was brought to our attention. I hope the family will find strength in the face of this tragedy,” he said.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny reportedly said that police received information at 10:48 a.m. regarding the student, who was found unconscious within the compound of a secondary school here.

He said the case had been classified as a sudden death report and that police were continuing investigations, including recording statements from several witnesses and obtaining the post-mortem report. — Bernama